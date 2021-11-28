Foundry Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,570 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 30,965 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.89% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $3,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 51,866.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,118 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 214.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPAA opened at $17.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $26.42. The firm has a market cap of $334.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.68.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 2.25%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $55,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.