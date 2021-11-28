Foundry Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,325 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. were worth $4,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 503,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after buying an additional 112,320 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 463,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 26,331 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 456,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 12,592 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 287,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 127,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 16,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

GHL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of GHL opened at $18.09 on Friday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.04 and a 52-week high of $20.09. The company has a market capitalization of $334.56 million, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.49. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 96.41% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $88.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.25%.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

