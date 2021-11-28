Foundry Partners LLC Acquires 47,675 Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 740,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,675 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises were worth $4,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $3,802,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 1.5% in the third quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 292,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 15.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

BW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet raised Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

NYSE:BW opened at $9.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.56. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $10.37.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 0.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

