Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $438.23 Million

Equities research analysts expect Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) to post $438.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Forward Air’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $443.00 million and the lowest is $434.00 million. Forward Air reported sales of $350.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Forward Air had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $419.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FWRD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Forward Air from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Forward Air from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.75.

NASDAQ:FWRD traded down $3.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.63. 82,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,667. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.66. Forward Air has a twelve month low of $70.93 and a twelve month high of $109.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.20 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Forward Air’s payout ratio is presently 38.18%.

In related news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $353,713.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Forward Air by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Forward Air by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Forward Air by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Forward Air by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in Forward Air by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 19,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

