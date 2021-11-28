Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.850-$3.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.32 billion-$3.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.24 billion.Fortinet also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.100-$1.150 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $308.09.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $327.39 on Friday. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $120.14 and a 12-month high of $355.35. The company has a market capitalization of $53.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.61, a P/E/G ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $321.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The firm had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $684,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $728,122.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,862 shares of company stock valued at $6,183,594 over the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.