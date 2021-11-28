Fortem Financial Group LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Fortem Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 22.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 96,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,517,000 after purchasing an additional 17,868 shares during the period. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 134.2% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 9,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.3% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,566.5% in the third quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 17,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA opened at $349.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $351.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.68. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $294.75 and a 12 month high of $365.64.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

