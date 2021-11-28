Fortem Financial Group LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Fortem Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 1,025.3% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 7,692.3% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,026 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp started coverage on Barrick Gold in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.73.

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $19.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.62. The firm has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.32. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $25.37.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 32.14%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

