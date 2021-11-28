Fortem Financial Group LLC Has $335,000 Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Fortem Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 66.7% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 185.0% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $475.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $473.00 and a 200-day moving average of $471.04. The stock has a market cap of $50.12 billion, a PE ratio of 45.10, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.06. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $365.23 and a 52-week high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.35%.

ROP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $508.29.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

