Fortem Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,714 Shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC)

Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BTEC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 27,115.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after acquiring an additional 115,511 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 31,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period.

BTEC opened at $49.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.92. Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF has a 1 year low of $48.87 and a 1 year high of $73.38.

