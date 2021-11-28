Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 408,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,557 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.52% of Fluent worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLNT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Fluent by 52.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 977,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 335,134 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Fluent by 24.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 17,442 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fluent by 200.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 480,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 320,236 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fluent during the first quarter worth approximately $922,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fluent by 81.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 83,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLNT opened at $2.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.56. Fluent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The company has a market cap of $158.68 million, a P/E ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Fluent had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 6.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fluent, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

In related news, CEO Ryan Schulke acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.53 per share, with a total value of $25,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment include delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represent the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying.

