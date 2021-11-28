Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $31.53

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.53 and last traded at $31.59, with a volume of 604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.70.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.
The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.63.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Flowserve during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flowserve during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Flowserve by 175.6% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Flowserve during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Flowserve (NYSE:FLS)
Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.
