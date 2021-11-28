Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $31.53

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.53 and last traded at $31.59, with a volume of 604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Get Flowserve alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.63.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.98 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Flowserve during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flowserve during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Flowserve by 175.6% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Flowserve during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flowserve (NYSE:FLS)

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.