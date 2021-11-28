FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstCash presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.00.

FCFS stock opened at $64.12 on Wednesday. FirstCash has a 1-year low of $54.85 and a 1-year high of $97.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.77.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. FirstCash had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that FirstCash will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in FirstCash by 37.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in FirstCash by 5.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in FirstCash by 377.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 15,723 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in FirstCash during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in FirstCash by 12.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 146,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,652,000 after purchasing an additional 16,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

