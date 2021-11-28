First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, an increase of 278.5% from the October 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ FYX opened at $95.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.56. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $70.43 and a fifty-two week high of $101.96.

Get First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 28.6% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 94.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth about $158,000.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.