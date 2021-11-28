First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Short Interest Update

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, an increase of 208.2% from the October 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Manor Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 53,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 26,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock opened at $56.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.15. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.70 and a fifty-two week high of $57.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%.

