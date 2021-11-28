First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 10,563 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 33,536 shares.The stock last traded at $92.18 and had previously closed at $91.90.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.53 and a 200 day moving average of $87.58.

Get First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,671,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 854,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,412,000 after purchasing an additional 37,485 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 323.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 35,910 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,286,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 11,096 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:FEX)

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.