First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 10,563 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 33,536 shares.The stock last traded at $92.18 and had previously closed at $91.90.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.53 and a 200 day moving average of $87.58.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:FEX)
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.
