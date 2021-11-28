First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Bought by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.14% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 110,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after acquiring an additional 20,128 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 26,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter.

FV opened at $49.23 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $38.16 and a one year high of $51.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%.

