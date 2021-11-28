First National Bank Sioux Falls Increases Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) by 57.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,948 shares during the quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls owned about 0.17% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAE. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 70.1% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 521,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,452,000 after buying an additional 214,949 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 739.6% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 79,489 shares during the last quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 149.8% during the second quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 113,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after buying an additional 67,843 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,490,000. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 33.2% during the third quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 153,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after buying an additional 38,303 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $26.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.35. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $25.36 and a 12-month high of $30.62.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.