First National Bank Sioux Falls Decreases Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

First National Bank Sioux Falls lowered its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) by 20.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000.

AVEM stock opened at $62.62 on Friday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $57.86 and a 1 year high of $70.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.58.

