First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Trims Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 93,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $4,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 56,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $477,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MGM shares. TheStreet upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.24.

NYSE MGM opened at $41.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.93. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $27.59 and a 1-year high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.08) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 0.77%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $162,144.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $300,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,200 shares of company stock worth $5,646,064 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

