First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 414 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,866 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in Comcast by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 688.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.87.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $51.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.53. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $48.15 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

