First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,383 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 78.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP opened at $239.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $193.14 and a 52-week high of $247.76.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.75.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

