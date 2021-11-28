First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $6.59 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 234.4% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 37.7% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $30,195,448.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 374,646 shares of company stock valued at $127,575,078 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $324.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $347.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.45. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $312.38 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company has a market cap of $318.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.57.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

