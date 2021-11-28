First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,177 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,799 shares during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares accounts for about 4.3% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $89,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 60.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 53 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 40.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 70 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $836.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $847.66 and its 200-day moving average is $842.01. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $526.25 and a 12-month high of $915.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.18.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $12.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.73 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $469.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.50 million. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $14.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 22.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.39%.

Several analysts have commented on FCNCA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,075.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,025.00.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

