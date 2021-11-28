Financial Review: Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) & Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

Get Zosano Pharma alerts:

This table compares Zosano Pharma and Tenax Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zosano Pharma -3,367.90% -75.96% -51.51% Tenax Therapeutics N/A -735.43% -523.59%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Zosano Pharma and Tenax Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zosano Pharma 0 0 2 0 3.00 Tenax Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Zosano Pharma currently has a consensus price target of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 275.00%. Tenax Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 296.83%. Given Tenax Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tenax Therapeutics is more favorable than Zosano Pharma.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zosano Pharma and Tenax Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zosano Pharma $220,000.00 322.76 -$33.37 million ($0.29) -2.07 Tenax Therapeutics N/A N/A -$9.85 million ($2.65) -0.48

Tenax Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zosano Pharma. Zosano Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tenax Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.9% of Zosano Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of Tenax Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Zosano Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.7% of Tenax Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Zosano Pharma has a beta of 3.31, suggesting that its stock price is 231% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenax Therapeutics has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Zosano Pharma Company Profile

Zosano Pharma Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of human pharmaceutical products. The firm focuses on providing rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients using proprietary intracutaneous microneedle system. It offers Qtrypta, a formulation of zolmitriptan delivered utilizing the intracutaneous microneedle system. The company was founded in October 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Zosano Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zosano Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.