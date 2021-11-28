Fifth Third Bancorp Has $287.02 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 845,684 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,336 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.2% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $287,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Facebook by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,057,589,000 after purchasing an additional 319,155 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,454,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,274 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Facebook by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,898,907,000 after purchasing an additional 578,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,537,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,054,681,000 after buying an additional 742,330 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 target price on Facebook in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Facebook from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.00.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $333.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $926.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $335.52 and its 200-day moving average is $344.74. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $526,675.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.82, for a total value of $84,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,815,813 shares of company stock worth $631,347,024. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

