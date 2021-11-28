Fifth Third Bancorp Has $152.41 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,953,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,595 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $152,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $77.13 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $70.09 and a one year high of $82.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

