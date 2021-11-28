Fifth Third Bancorp Has $103.58 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,055,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55,891 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $103,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,699,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $534,941,000 after acquiring an additional 28,294 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $472,358,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,778,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,376,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,059,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,745,000 after acquiring an additional 181,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 351.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,298,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,532 shares during the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $48.70 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $58.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.47.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

