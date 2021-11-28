Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,524 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.3% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $536,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $330,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,156.15.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,843.66 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,694.00 and a 12-month high of $3,019.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,851.74 and a 200-day moving average of $2,676.82.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

