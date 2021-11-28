Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 5,452 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.06% of Broadcom worth $118,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 1,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $527.00 to $589.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $563.96.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $546.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $523.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $492.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $392.74 and a 1 year high of $577.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.82%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.09, for a total transaction of $1,587,883.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

