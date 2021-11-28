Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €74.00 ($84.09).

FIE has been the subject of several research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($85.23) price objective on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($84.09) price objective on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

FIE opened at €60.20 ($68.41) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €59.34 and a 200 day moving average of €62.77. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €65.50 ($74.43) and a fifty-two week high of €77.50 ($88.07).

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft engages in the investment in and operation of optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures and sells visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

