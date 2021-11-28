Fidelity China Special Situations (LON:FCSS) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $327.01

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (LON:FCSS) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 327.01 ($4.27) and traded as low as GBX 310.93 ($4.06). Fidelity China Special Situations shares last traded at GBX 312.50 ($4.08), with a volume of 838,734 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 325.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 365.88.

In related news, insider Vanessa Donegan acquired 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 311 ($4.06) per share, for a total transaction of £15,151.92 ($19,796.08).

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. The fund is co-managed by FIL Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited and FIL Investments International. It invests in the public equity markets of China, which includes companies listed in China or Hong Kong and Chinese companies on other stock exchanges.

