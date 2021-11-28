Fevertree Drinks Plc (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Fevertree Drinks Plc (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on FQVTF shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Fevertree Drinks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Fevertree Drinks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of Fevertree Drinks stock opened at $35.29 on Thursday. Fevertree Drinks has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.99.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

