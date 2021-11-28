Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2,445.10

Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,445.10 ($31.95) and traded as high as GBX 2,680 ($35.01). Fevertree Drinks shares last traded at GBX 2,601 ($33.98), with a volume of 229,790 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Fevertree Drinks to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 2,250 ($29.40) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,477.78 ($32.37).

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

The company has a market cap of £3.03 billion and a PE ratio of 68.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,445.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,458.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of GBX 5.52 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. Fevertree Drinks’s payout ratio is 0.41%.

In other Fevertree Drinks news, insider Kevin Havelock purchased 805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,482 ($32.43) per share, for a total transaction of £19,980.10 ($26,104.13).

About Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR)

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.