Ferguson (LON:FERG) PT Raised to £128

Ferguson (LON:FERG) had its price target boosted by Liberum Capital from £105 ($137.18) to £128 ($167.23) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FERG. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ferguson from £107 ($139.80) to £108 ($141.10) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferguson presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 9,995 ($130.59).

FERG opened at £114.85 ($150.05) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £25.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of £109.44 and a 200 day moving average of £103.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.67. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 119.80 ($1.57) and a fifty-two week high of £121.85 ($159.20).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.56%.

In other Ferguson news, insider Brian May bought 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of £103.80 ($135.62) per share, for a total transaction of £77,850 ($101,711.52).

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

