Feellike Reaches One Day Volume of $4.00 (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. One Feellike coin can currently be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Feellike has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Feellike has a total market cap of $17,310.15 and approximately $4.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00061632 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00074228 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.98 or 0.00099844 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,112.51 or 0.07468778 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,817.98 or 0.99555533 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Feellike Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. Feellike’s official message board is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com . Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Feellike

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feellike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feellike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

