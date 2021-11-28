FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Position Raised by Elite Wealth Management Inc.

Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,204 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 341 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX opened at $238.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $216.34 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 15.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reduced their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on FedEx from $344.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.13.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.