Feathercoin (FTC) Price Reaches $0.0158 on Top Exchanges

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. During the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar. Feathercoin has a market cap of $3.73 million and $2,454.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Feathercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0158 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000481 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00009932 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 40.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Feathercoin Coin Profile

Feathercoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

