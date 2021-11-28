Fanhua Inc. (FANH) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 7th

Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th.

Fanhua has a dividend payout ratio of 46.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Fanhua to earn $1.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.1%.

NASDAQ:FANH opened at $13.20 on Friday. Fanhua has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $18.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.90. The company has a market cap of $708.77 million, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Fanhua by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fanhua by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,633,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,666,000 after acquiring an additional 8,997 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Fanhua by 155.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 15,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Fanhua in the 3rd quarter valued at $371,000. Institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fanhua from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

About Fanhua

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.

