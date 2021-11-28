Falcon Project Hits One Day Volume of $2,874.00 (FNT)

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. One Falcon Project coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Falcon Project has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. Falcon Project has a total market cap of $2.80 million and $2,874.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Falcon Project alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00062546 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00073218 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.82 or 0.00099059 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,225.65 or 0.07499110 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,533.40 or 1.00327863 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Falcon Project Coin Profile

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. The official message board for Falcon Project is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus . The official website for Falcon Project is falconofficial.com . Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here

Falcon Project Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falcon Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Falcon Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Falcon Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Falcon Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Falcon Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.