Exosis (EXO) Trading 15% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. Exosis has a market capitalization of $17,258.72 and approximately $10.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Exosis coin can currently be bought for about $0.0334 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Exosis has traded up 15% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Exosis alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,810.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,112.42 or 0.07502990 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $190.32 or 0.00347240 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $550.23 or 0.01003876 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00012747 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.00 or 0.00083934 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $233.32 or 0.00425689 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006124 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.58 or 0.00415219 BTC.

Exosis Coin Profile

EXO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org . The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Exosis

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Exosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.