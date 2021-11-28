Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.72 Million

Brokerages expect Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) to announce sales of $31.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Evolus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.50 million. Evolus reported sales of $20.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 54.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Evolus will report full year sales of $96.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $95.52 million to $97.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $154.79 million, with estimates ranging from $143.22 million to $163.55 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Evolus.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EOLS. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Evolus from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.72.

In other news, major shareholder Alphaeon 1 Llc sold 2,597,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $24,676,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,064,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,616,274.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOLS. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Evolus by 46.8% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,029,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,467,000 after purchasing an additional 646,907 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Evolus by 48.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,677,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,215,000 after purchasing an additional 547,576 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Evolus by 704.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 601,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,607,000 after purchasing an additional 526,591 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Evolus by 26.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,912,000 after purchasing an additional 446,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP lifted its stake in Evolus by 513.2% during the second quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 496,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,285,000 after purchasing an additional 415,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

EOLS traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $5.70. 346,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,175. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.41 and its 200-day moving average is $9.72. The company has a market cap of $316.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.34. Evolus has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $17.38.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

