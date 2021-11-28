EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $146.93 Million

Brokerages expect EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) to announce sales of $146.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $147.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $146.46 million. EVERTEC reported sales of $134.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full-year sales of $580.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $578.50 million to $582.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $616.25 million, with estimates ranging from $613.42 million to $620.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover EVERTEC.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. EVERTEC had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The firm had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

EVTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EVERTEC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Shares of NYSE:EVTC traded down $1.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.01. 200,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,740. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. EVERTEC has a 52-week low of $33.85 and a 52-week high of $48.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.57%.

In other news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $658,491.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in EVERTEC by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in EVERTEC by 18.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EVERTEC by 5.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in EVERTEC by 38.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in EVERTEC by 1.3% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EVERTEC (EVTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.