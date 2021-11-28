Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $255.46.

EFX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Argus upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas cut Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Equifax from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Equifax in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Equifax alerts:

NYSE:EFX traded down $5.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $277.74. 359,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,152. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $270.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.16 and a beta of 1.41. Equifax has a 1 year low of $161.87 and a 1 year high of $292.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 208.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 1,514.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 48.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.