Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENVIU) Shares Sold by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENVIU) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 319,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,167 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Environmental Impact Acquisition were worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kepos Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition by 22.8% in the second quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 506,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,241,000 after acquiring an additional 94,111 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition in the first quarter worth $3,339,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Environmental Impact Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,034,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in Environmental Impact Acquisition by 5.0% in the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Environmental Impact Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $263,000.

Environmental Impact Acquisition stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.30. Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $11.84.

Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

