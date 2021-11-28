EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enquest PLC is an oil and gas development and production company. It focuses on oil and oil linked hydrocarbons. Enquest PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get EnQuest alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of EnQuest in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EnQuest from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENQUF opened at $0.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.28. EnQuest has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.76.

About EnQuest

EnQuest Plc engages in the extraction and production of hydrocarbons. It operates through the North Sea and Malaysia segments. The company was founded by Amjad Bseisu and Thomas Nigel Dawson Hares on January 29, 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnQuest (ENQUF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EnQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.