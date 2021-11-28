Enjin Coin (ENJ) Price Hits $3.73 on Top Exchanges

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. Over the last week, Enjin Coin has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. Enjin Coin has a market cap of $3.13 billion and $750.72 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enjin Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $3.73 or 0.00006596 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Enjin Coin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00043241 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00008672 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.95 or 0.00237080 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.23 or 0.00087141 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Enjin Coin

ENJ is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 838,603,684 coins. The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io . Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin . The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enjin Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enjin Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.