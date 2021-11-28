Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Short Interest Update

Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 296,200 shares, an increase of 257.7% from the October 31st total of 82,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 98.7 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENRFF. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENRFF traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.76. Enerflex has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $8.93.

Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canada, USA and Rest of World. The firm’s expertise encompasses field production facilities, compression and natural gas processing plants, gas lift compression, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions serving the natural gas production industry.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.