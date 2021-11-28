Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP. is a small-cap silver mining company focused on the growth of its silver production, reserves and resources in Mexico. The expansion programs now underway at Endeavour’s two operating mines, Guanacevi in Durango State and Guanajuato in Guanajuato state, coupled with the Company’s acquisition and exploration programs in Mexico should enable Endeavour to join the ranks of top primary silver producers worldwide. Endeavour stands out from other silver mining companies for the strong organic growth potential of its core assets, its high silver grades and leverage, the substantial exploration upside of its Mexican mining properties, and the significant under-utilized capacities of the Guanacevi and Bolanitos plants. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.98.

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock opened at $4.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $819.92 million, a P/E ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $7.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.36.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $34.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.63 million. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 5.55%. Analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 28.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 22.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the third quarter worth about $104,000. 26.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

