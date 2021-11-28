Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.49 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) will report $4.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.48 billion to $4.51 billion. Emerson Electric posted sales of $4.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full-year sales of $19.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.19 billion to $19.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $20.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.75 billion to $20.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,616,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,871,331,000 after acquiring an additional 352,930 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,769,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,652,054,000 after purchasing an additional 479,213 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,635,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $904,963,000 after purchasing an additional 220,226 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,026,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $772,442,000 after purchasing an additional 806,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 5,581,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,811,000 after purchasing an additional 208,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $3.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.31. 2,767,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,661,531. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.62. The company has a market capitalization of $53.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.52. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $74.50 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

