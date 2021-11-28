Elite Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up 0.8% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $4,499,000. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 5.2% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 8.0% during the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in S&P Global by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 13,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in S&P Global by 5.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $454.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $449.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $426.90. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $476.17. The company has a market capitalization of $109.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.80.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

